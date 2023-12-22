At Mien Dong bus station (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Transportation authorities and service providers in Ho Chi Minh City are gearing up to accommodate the anticipated rise in passenger demand during the upcoming New Year holiday.



According to the 2023-2024 winter flight schedule, a total of 53 airlines are set to operate at Tan Son Nhat international airport, averaging 710 daily departures and arrivals.



During the peak holiday season spanning from December 23, 2023 to January 2, 2024, the airport is expected to handle a daily volume of flights ranging between 680 and 740, catering to an estimated 110,000-120,000 passengers per day.



Thai Van Truyen, CEO of the Saigon Railway Transport JSC, revealed that there remains many train tickets available for the New Year holiday season across all routes and dates. In addition to the daily train services, the company is gearing up to meet travel demand by running extra services connecting with popular tourist destinations in the south central region such as Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan, Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa, and Quy Nhon.



At inter-provincial bus stations, the number of passengers is expected to rise annually by some 25-40% during the holiday./.