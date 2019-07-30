Scene at the project launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

A project on helping children living with HIV or affected by HIV/AIDS benefit from their legal rights was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on July 30.The HCM City HIV/AIDS prevention association and the international non-governmental organization Oxfam in Vietnam jointly kicked off the project, which targets children under 18 year olds, who are being treated with antiretroviral drugs and their caregivers at 27 outpatient clinics across the city.The association expects the project to boost awareness of children’s rights among 1,000 affected children, 500 caregivers, and 30 public personnel of local wards and communes.The conduction of the project from June to May 2020 is set to offer vocational training to 30 teenagers and legal assistance to 200 children, while supporting 200 children in obtaining health insurance.According to head of the association Tieu Thi Thu Van, 25,000 children under 16 years old in Ho Chi Minh City are living with HIV or affected by HIV/AIDS. They still face discrimination from the community and difficulties in accessing health services.-VNA