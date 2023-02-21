Politics Turkish President thanks Vietnam for earthquake rescue aid President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan has thanked Vietnamese forces for their timely support and tireless efforts in search and rescue operations following the huge earthquake on February 6.

Politics National conference reviews operations of provincial people’s councils A national conference kicked off in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 21 to review the operations of People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities in 2022, with the participation of representatives from the provincial/municipal People’s Councils nationwide.

Politics Vietnam places importance on people-to-people exchanges with Dominican Republic The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) attaches importance to people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga has affirmed.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.