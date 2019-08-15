At the opening ceremony of the festival on August 13. (Photo: hinews.cn)

– The 7th ASEAN-China Young Leaders Exchange Festival began in Haikou, the capital city of China’s Hainan province, on August 13.The festival is jointly organised by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the China-ASEAN Association and the Foreign Affairs Office of Hainan province.During the event, about 100 young leaders from Hainan and seven ASEAN countries – Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia – will take part in conferences, exchanges, visits, musical performances and sports competitions, among others.The first edition of the festival was launched in Beijing in 2013, with subsequent events held annually in different provinces across China. The festival has become a key platform for young leaders from ASEAN and China to conduct exchanges.-VNA