Bui Vien street in HO Chi Minh City 's downtown area. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism industry has worked to promote local tourism products to key international markets from early this month.



At the ITB Asia 2023 - the leading travel trade show of Asia held in Singapore from October 25-27, the municipal Department of Tourism collaborated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore to arrange a pavilion to promote tourism in Vietnam and HCM City in particular to Singaporean businesses, contributing to expanding trade connections between the two sides.



Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the department, said that representatives from local tourism management agencies, airlines, travel businesses, and hotels from Vietnam, HCM City and other localities joined the event.



Similarly, from October 17-19, the city participated in and promoted tourism at IMEX America 2023 held in Las Vegas. The event is the largest trade show in the US for global meetings, events, incentives and the travel industry.



From October 22-29, the city attended a culture and tourism week held in Luang Prabang province, Laos.



Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the department, said that through the events, the city not only wants to effectively stimulate tourism demand, but also realises relations between Vietnam and the countries in general, and promotes tourism cooperation of the southern metropolis in particular.



She noted that with Vietnam's new visa policy, the city expects to welcome more domestic and and international tourists.



The city’s tourism industry will proactively provide updates on tourism products and services in Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular, as well as support Vietnamese tourism businesses to connect with their partners in key markets.



Currently, the city has strengths in resort tourism, health care tourism, culture-history, eco-tourism, and inter-regional products. The city also focuses on education-combined tourism, golf tourism, and MICE tourism. Recently, it has developed a variety of inner-city products associated with festivals, cuisine, and music to increase choices and experiences for visitors./.