Business Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19 The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

Business COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights between now and April 15 in compliance with the Prime Minister’s Directive to fight COVID-19.