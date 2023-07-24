Business Two new regulations on financial activities to take effect from August New regulations on the operation of money exchange agents of bordering countries and eligibility requirements for foreign loans without the Government’s guarantee will officially take effect from August, 2023.

Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,753 VND/USD on July 24, down 19 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 21).

Videos Domestic retailers on path to recovery Analysts believed that profits of almost domestic retailers hit their lowest point in the first half of this year, and the businesses are on the path to recovery.