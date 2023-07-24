HCM City ranks high in digital transformation index
Ho Chi Minh City ranked second out of 63 provinces and cities in the country in terms of the 2022 digital transformation index (DTI), the Information and Communications Ministry has announced.
HCM City ranked second out of 63 provinces and cities in the country in the 2022 digital transformation index.(Photo:tphcm.chinhphu.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City ranked second out of 63 provinces and cities in the country in terms of the 2022 digital transformation index (DTI), the Information and Communications Ministry has announced.
According to a report of the Ministry of Information and Communications, the digital economy contributed about 18.7% of the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) last year.
This is the third consecutive year that the city is highly evaluated based on its effective digital transformation programmes.
The city earned high rankings in digital transformation, including first position in digital institutions and digital infrastructure, second position in digital government, and fourth position in digital economy.
So far, the city has successfully launched a centralised IT infrastructure for State agencies on the cloud computing platform at the city’s database centre. Security has been ensured for valuable information and network facilities of the State agencies and Party units.
The quality of both telecoms networks and the Internet via broadband fiber optic cables in the city has improved so that these networks cover all households of all wards and communes citywide.
The city’s Local Government Service Platform (HCM LGSP) is linked to the counterparts in other nations for smoother connections.
The city is one of the first localities in the country to successfully integrate a system of electronic authentication and identification for citizens with the National Population Database managed by the Public Security Ministry, the National Public Service e-portal, the Database on Administrative Procedures managed by the Government Office, and other essential national databases (social insurance and justice).
Until now, more than 1,000 State departments and organisations, businesses, hospitals, and schools in the city have formed connections to this important system to accelerate the digital transformation process in state management activities and provision of public services to citizens in need.
By 2030, the city aims to become smart with e-government, e-enterprises and an electronic society.
The digital economy is expected to account for 40% of the city’s GRDP by 2030.
This year, the city identifies building digital data as a core element in its digital transformation and smart-city development. The city has begun a data building strategy, according to its Department of Information and Communications.
Central Da Nang city topped the country’s DTI 2022 Report. This is the third consecutive year the city has led the way in digital transformation.
The city led in all three pillars of digital government, digital economy and digital society, and the component indexes of digital awareness, digital institutions, digital human resources.
Behind Da Nang and HCM City, the following rankings belong to Quang Ninh province, Thua Thien-Hue and Can Tho city./.