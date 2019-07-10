An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will focus on promptly settling outstanding problems while taking synchronous measures to fulfil yearly targets and making preparations for Party congresses at all levels in the latter half of the year.

Those instructions were issued by the municipal Party Committee at the end of its 30th conference on July 9.

Concluding the conference, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan summed up that in the first half of 2019, the committee and its standing board have closely followed the working programmes of the term, and the city has managed to maintain the growth rate despite personnel changes in the leadership.

The city posted a 7.86 percent growth in GRDP, equivalent to the rate in the same period last year. Its GRDP amounted to more than 611.5 trillion VND (26.34 billion USD), accounting for 24.6 percent of the national GDP, compared to 24 percent in 2018).

In order to fulfil yearly targets, Nhan required that efforts be focused on accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital, as only 20 percent of allocated capital has been disbursed so far in the city.

He particularly emphasised the settlement of issues related to the Thu Thiem urban areas. “The Thu Thiem problem has been around for more than 20 years, we have to pay due attention to and race against time to settle it as early as possible,” Nhan said.

Another urgent topic is the violations of construction regulations in the city. The municipal Party leader asked local administrations to review the situation and take necessary measures to put an end to the violations within this year.

He reminded local Party committees to make prompt preparations for organising Party congresses at district level towards the 11th Party congress of the city. -VNA



