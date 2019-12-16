Society Vietnam Youth for Peace and Development project launched The Vietnam Youth for Peace and Development project, funded by the US embassy in Vietnam, was officially launched during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 16, with 52 outstanding youths taking part.

Society Finland helps Vietnam build carbon neutral municipalities The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Institute of Natural Resources and Environment Training and the Finnish Ministry of the Environment’s Environment Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Hanoi on December 16 on the building of carbon neutral municipalities (HINKU) and held a consultation seminar on the project.

Society SMS campaign launched to support the poor A text message campaign to pool support for the poor and Agent Orange (AO) victims on the Lunar New Year Festival has been launched.

Society Vietnamese students intensify connectivity with Japanese firms Nearly 200 international students, including those from Vietnam, have engaged in an exchange with representatives of 40 Japanese companies and organisations in Japan’s Aichi prefecture.