A corner of the Cu Chi Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment (Photo: VNA)

- Relevant agencies in Ho Chi Minh City are searching for a foreigner who failed to observe quarantine regulation s after entering Vietnam illegally, the city’s Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) announced on March 18.Police in Cu Chi district announced the search for Yang Gui Bin, a Chinese national born in 1986, who had previously been quarantined at the Cu Chi Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment after being caught by police for illegal entry.Yang tested negative twice for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 6 and 11, and then fled on March 15.According to the HCDC , 824 health workers at the city’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases had received shots against COVID-19 as of March 16.Some of those vaccinated displayed predicted symptoms such as pain at the site of injection, muscle pain, headache and fever, but all are now in a stable condition.The municipal Department of Health has asked the HCDC to hold training courses at vaccination sites on the implementation of the COVID-19 inoculation drive./.