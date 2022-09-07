Environment Role of community on natural resource management needs to be increased Vietnam's existing legal system on land, forestry, fishery and biodiversity resources provides great opportunities to further enhance the empowerment of local communities through the models of co-management of natural resources.

Environment Vietnam promotes int’l cooperation for completing climate commitments Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha had a meeting with visiting President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Kumar Sharma in Hanoi on August 29.

Environment Project helps strengthen Mekong Delta’s resilience against climate change The "Vietnam Nature-based Solutions for Adaptation in Agriculture through Private Sector Transformation” (VN-ADAPT) is expected to greatly contribute to supporting the resilience of the Mekong Delta region against the severe impacts of climate change.