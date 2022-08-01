Society Career fair hosted for Vietnamese students in Australia The United Association of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales, Australia, (UAVS) has hosted the UAVS Career Fair 2022 in Sydney, providing an opportunity for Vietnamese senior university students and fresh graduates to connect with enterprises from both countries and seek job vacancies.

Society Vietnam attends 8th World Cities Summit A delegation of officials from nine Vietnamese localities are joining the 8th World Cities Summit (WCS) at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from July 31 - August 3.

Society Exchange held for young OVs, soldiers from Naval Region 4 An exchange was held on July 31 for officers, soldiers of Naval Region 4 High Command and 126 overseas Vietnamese (OV) students and youngsters joining the Vietnam Summer Camp 2022.

Society Embassy supports Vietnamese citizens drowned in Thailand The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand has swiftly contacted and provided necessary information about legal procedures to relatives of two Vietnamese citizens who drowned to death in Phuket Island in the morning July 31.