HCM City (VNA) – Riding on its successful performance two years ago as Asia’s leading exhibition of wood processing solutions for the furniture sector, the biennial Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (VietnamWood) will return to Ho Chi Minh City with a greater momentum from October 18-21.



VietnamWood has managed to gather world-class suppliers to provide the optimal manufacturing solutions needed to bolster the growth of the woodworking industry and market in Vietnam.



Seven international pavilions at the exhibition set up by the US, France, China, Germany, Sweden, Taiwan and Canada will bring in a large diversity of woodworking machines and components.



Many suppliers of high-performance woodworking machinery and equipment from Europe, the US, Oceania and Asia will gather under one roof to constitute a one-stop business trading platform for woodworking players looking to upgrade their operations.



Organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Company, it will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.-VNA