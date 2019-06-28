Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Elba Rosa Perez Montoya exchange the memorandum of understanding signed on June 28 (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of Cuba on June 28 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in development and managing science-technology zones.Under the MoU, the two sides will share professional knowledge and best practice in setting up, managing and developing scientific-industrial parks and incubators. They are also to exchange information and experts in developing hi-tech zones and support firms wishing to engage in technology transfer and invest in science-technology and hi-tech zones.Speaking prior to the signing ceremony, Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong welcomed the visit of Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Elba Rosa Perez Montoya.He stressed that the city pays special attention to industrial and hi-tech parks, and wishes to intensify cooperation with Cuba in the field of science-technology through specific joint projects, bringing benefits to both sides.The Cuban minister expressed her impression at the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City, and invited the city’s officials to attend the inaugural of Cuba’s first science-technology zone this November.Minister Elba Rosa Perez Montoya said Cuba is implementing a long-term socio-economic development to 2030 and has adopted many policies to stimulate science-technology and innovation. She noted that Cuba hopes to learn from the experience in development and foreign investment attraction of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.-VNA