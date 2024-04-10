Politics Top legislator visits Hongqiao legislative centre in Shanghai Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Hongqiao legislative centre in Shanghai on April 10, as part of his official trip to China.

Politics Lao PM hosts delegation of Vietnam Fatherland Front Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone received a delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by its President Do Van Chien in Vientiane on April 10.

Politics Vietnam elected to UN Women’s Executive Board for 2025-2027 The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on April 9 (US time) elected Vietnam to the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for the 2025-2027 term.

Politics Vietnam, Saudi Arabia bolster labour collaboration Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung received Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy in Hanoi on April 9, during which they discussed measures to promote labour cooperation between the two countries.