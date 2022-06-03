HCM City strengthens ties with Italy
Ho Chi Minh City will soon resume delegation exchanges with Italy to promote cooperative ties in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic basically put under control, according to a city official.
Vice Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) and Italian Consul General Enrico Padula at the ceremony on June 2 (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan made the remarks at a ceremony on June 2 commemorating the 76th Republic Day - National Day of Italy held by the Italian General Consulate in HCM City.
Hoan highlighted that HCM City was among the leading localities in Vietnam in promoting cooperation with Italy. The city is currently home to 54 projects of Italian investors with total capital of 74 million USD. Two-way trade between HCM City and Italy was valued at 619 million USD in 2021.
According to the official, before the pandemic broke out, the two sides used to exchange delegations, which opened up cooperative opportunities in many fields. He said Vietnamese people in general and people in HCM City in particular are keen on the culture, architecture, fine arts, sports and cuisine of Italy.
The Italian Consul General in HCM City, Enrico Padula, said along with a good political relationship, bilateral ties in other fields such as trade, technology, cuisine and fashion have helped increase mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.
He appreciated the role of HCM City in bolstering the Italy-Vietnam relations, and pledged to work to connect the Italian community in central and southern Vietnam with the Vietnamese authorities and potential Vietnamese partners.
Padula said he hopes the two countries will coordinate to hold various activities to promote the Italian culture and boost bilateral partnership in trade, education, tourism and culture in 2023 when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship./.