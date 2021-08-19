Khanna Sanjay is from Bangladesh, and is preparing lunch with his last pack of instant noodles in his rented 10-square-metre room on Tran Nao Street in An Khanh ward, Thu Duc City, in Ho Chi Minh City.

He came to Vietnam looking for work 6 months ago, but Covid-19 then broke out again and he found himself jobless. For the last 2 months, Khanna has had to rely on the support of local authorities and people in his neighbourhood for daily necessities.

Jobless and cashless are common plights for hundreds of foreign workers living in Ho Chi Minh City. While experts and skilled workers still have employment, many foreign workers in the services sector, such as English teachers, restaurant or bar staff, tour guides, and small traders, have become jobless.

To ensure social security in the area, Ho Chi Minh City has conducted many activities to support foreign workers, from donating necessities, utensils, and medicine to testing and providing vaccinations against Covid-19.

Sharing the difficulties with foreigners affected by the pandemic and helping people feel secure, Ho Chi Minh City not only represents a place of tolerance and gratitude but also continues the tradition of humanity and hospitality among the Vietnamese people, creating a beautiful image in the hearts of international friends./.

