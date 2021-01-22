Sci-Tech New damselfly species found in central Vietnam A new species of damselfly was recently discovered in two national parks in the neighbouring provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh in central Vietnam.

Environment Over 5,300sq.m of dioxin polluted land in Dong Nai airport's Ho Cong 2 area treated More than 5,300sq.m of dioxin-contaminated land in Ho Cong 2 area at Bien Hoa airport in the southern province of Dong Nai was detoxified and recovered, according to the National Steering Committee on the settlement of post-war unexploded ordnance and toxic chemical consequences in Vietnam (Steering Committee 701).

Environment Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announces top 10 events Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on January 18 signed a decision announcing the top 10 events of the sector last year. Below are the selected events.

Environment PM orders intensifying air quality control measures Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries and People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to step up the implementation of programmes and tasks on air quality control.