HCM City to change water supply source for better water quality
A waterworks (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will pump water from locations further upstream the Sai Gon and Dong Nai Rivers to supply its residents since the rivers, the current main source of water for the city, are affected by industrial pollution and saline intrusion.
This is part of the city’s project on water supply development during 2020-2050 and a programme on clean water supply and ending exploitation of underground water during 2020-2030 recently approved by the municipal People’s Committee.
Currently, some 94 percent of the water supply for the city is pumped from the Sai Gon-Dong Nai river system to Tan Hiep and Thu Duc water treatment plants.
A survey from the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment showed that water in downstream Sai Gon river is suffering from severe microbiological pollution, and slight oil contamination.
According to Ho Phi Long, Director of the Centre of Water Management and Climate Change under the Vietnam National University- HCM City, as the Sai Gon River is severely polluted, it is a must to develop hi-tech water treatment plants if the city continues to draw the water for local use.
Besides, the salinity levels in the downstream section of the river are extremely high during the dry season, making it unpotable, he added.
Long said the water upstream the Sai Gon and Dong Nai rivers is in safe zone, which is less impacted by climate change and sea level rise in the next 50-100 years./.