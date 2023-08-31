Illustrative image (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Hot air balloon performances will be held on September 2 and 3 on Nguyen Thien Thanh street in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc city to celebrate the National Day (September 2).

The show will take place from 6am to 9am and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm and the time may be adjusted depending on weather conditions.



The municipal Department of Culture and Sports was assigned to take responsibility for holding the hot-air balloon show using social resources.



Local police will ensure security, traffic safety and fire prevention measures during the show.



The People’s Committee of Thu Duc city will take charge of directing subordinates to create favourable conditions for relevant units to prepare for and organise the event as well as support the municipal police in ensuring security order and traffic and fire safety.



HCM City will host a series of cultural and sports events for local people and visitors during the National Day holidays from September 1-4.

On Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1, there will be lion and dragon performances, drum festivals, and martial art performances of Vovinam, Wushu, Traditional Martial Arts, and Taekwondo.

The Sai Gon River Tunnel in District 2 is chosen as the location, for high-range firework display, while the Dam Sen Cultural Park is for a low-range performance. The firework display will take place in 15 minutes from 9pm.



Visiting the Dam Sen Cultural Park on this occasion, people can see outdoor performances of martial arts, human chess, folk street music, circus shows, and puppet shows.

Visitors with their birthday falling on September 2 will be given a package ticket. Those with their birthdays in September will be offered free entrance tickets or 50% off package tickets.



Meanwhile, visitors to the Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city can play water games, visit the Hung King worshipping temple, experience a farm model, and enjoy a large flower field. In addition, people can enjoy free-of-charge artistic performances featuring the culture of ASEAN countries, circus, and magic shows./.