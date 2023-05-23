Culture - Sports Vietnam futsal team to play friendly matches with Solomon Islands The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on May 23 announced that the national futsal team will play two friendly matches with the Solomon Islands before taking training in South America.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture popularised in RoK’s Gwangju city The 2023 Vietnam Day was held in Gwangju city of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on May 21, aims to popularise the traditional and unique culture of Vietnam to international friends as well as to strengthen cultural exchange between the two countries.