HCM City told to improve public satisfaction in administrative procedures
Ho Chi Minh City needs to improve the levels of public satisfaction in administrative services if it wants to develop sustainably, Tran Luu Quang, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, said.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a conference held in the city on January 3 to review surveys of public and business satisfaction in administrative reform last year, Quang said many government offices reported satisfaction levels of more than 95 percent.
But the public and businesses remained unhappy about red tape and officials’ attitudes, he said.
Staff at government offices should clearly explain administrative procedures to people who come to them, he warned.
“They also should be aware that they are serving the public. The latter’s satisfaction is used to measure the quality of their service.”
Vu Thanh Luu, deputy head of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, said amid the country’s development and global integration, the city had gradually improved public administration and taken many measures to ensure administrative services are provided "simply and clearly".
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee carried out its own survey this year at 16 departments and people’s committees, and the satisfaction rate was quite high, he said.
The public and businesses were unhappy about unclear and complex administrative procedures at several departments and people’s committee offices.
Le Thanh Tram of the HCM City Food Safety Management Board said the board lacked funds to set up IT infrastructure to streamline online administrative procedures, affecting satisfaction levels.
The municipal People’s Committee wants to have at least an 85 percent public satisfaction rate with education and health administrative procedures and staff and public services by this year.
All state offices will process at least 90 percent of applications and demand from the public and businesses.
At least 70 percent will process more than 95 percent.
At least 30 percent of applications can be completed online and at least 20 percent will also be processed online./.
