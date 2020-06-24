Society Two human traffickers prosecuted in Lang Son The northern border province of Lao Cai launched criminal proceedings on June 22 against two people charged with facilitating unlawful immigration, according to the provincial Border Guard High Command.

Society Government to gift over 14 million USD to contributors to revolution The Government is expected to present over 300 billion VND (14.3 million USD) to those who contributed to the national revolution on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.

Society Ministry develops standard for universities The Ministry of Education and Training is to implement the Vietnam National Qualifications Framework (VQF).

Society Exhibition displays Vietnam’s military and defence achievements The Ministry of National Defence on June 22 launched an exhibition on Vietnam’s achievements in military aspect, national defence, and weapons over the last five years.