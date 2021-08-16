At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A signing ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 18 to provide 1 million meals worth 25 billion VND (1.08 million USD) for the poor and those hit by COVID-19 pandemic in the southern metropolis in August and September.

The activity is under a programme benefiting poor and disadvantaged families in over 4,000 quarantine facilities, unemployed workers, and frontline medical staff.

The programme will also partner with other charity organisations to carry out practical activities during the period.

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, who is also Director of the municipal centre for reception and support of necessities for the disadvantaged, thanked mass organisations for their assistance during the current difficult period.

She said the centre will hand over the gifts to the right persons for the right purpose.

The centre was established a day earlier to promptly offer necessities to local residents and frontline forces.



HCM City is now the largest coronavirus hotspot in the country with nearly 150,000 infections as of August 15./.