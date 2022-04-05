HCM City to vaccinate children aged 5-12 against COVID-19 by September
Ho Chi Minh City is to vaccinate all children aged 5 to 12 against COVID-19 by this September, according to an urgent plan by the municipal People’s Committee on the work.
Nearly 900,000 children in the southern metropolis are expected to be inoculated under the plan. The city’s Department of Education and Training and Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs have been asked to review and compile a list of the eligible prior to the vaccination campaign.
The municipal People’s Committee requested localities to work together with the health sector in response to adverse incidents, and relevant agencies to keep a close watch on the children following COVID-19 inoculation.
As of April 4, more than 206.55 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the country./.
