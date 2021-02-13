HCM City: Two new COVID-19 cases linked with Tan Son Nhat Airport
Ho Chi Minh City has seen two new cases testing positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on February 12 and 13, and both are linked with the hotbed in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
A worker at Tan Son Nhat International Airport has his sample taken for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has seen two new cases testing positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on February 12 and 13, and both are linked with the hotbed in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
The city’s centre for disease control (HCDC) said on February 13 morning that the new patients are mother and son residing in District 12.
The son, working at Tan Son Nhat Aiport, was an employee of the Vietnam Airport Ground Services Co. Ltd (VIAGS), which has had some of its staff members contracting COVID-19, but quit his job on February 1.
He was confirmed to be positive for the virus on February 13 morning while his mother one day earlier.
Relevant forces of HCM City has conducted epidemiological investigation and traced contact with the patients, the HCDC said, noting that the city has basically put this chain of infection under control and is continuing measures to completely break the chain and carry out widespread screening tests in the community.
As of February 13 morning, HCM City had recorded 33 infection cases in the new resurgence of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the country's total number of infections in the community has reached 555 since the outbreak began on January 27./.