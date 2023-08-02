Politics Minister of Public Security receives outgoing Italian ambassador Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 2 for outgoing Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro.

Politics PM commends HSBC's contributions to Vietnam's economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has thanked HSBC Holdings Plc and HSBC Vietnam for their assistance and contributions to the development of the banking - financial industry in particular and the economy of Vietnam in general.

Politics NA Chairman’s visit to beef up ties between Vietnamese, Iranian legislatures The upcoming first official visit to Iran by Vuong Dinh Hue in his capacity as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) will mark a particularly important milestone in paving the way for further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time, said Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan.

Politics Party leader’s book on military policy holds decisive importance to national peace, development Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book on the military policy and defence strategy of Vietnam in the new period holds national significance and decisive importance to national peace, stability, and development, said a military officer.