HCM City, UK promote green growth cooperation
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan received visiting UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart on August 2.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Informing his guest on the local authority's plans to achieve the national goals for green development in all aspects of life, Hoan proposed that the UK share experience in building mechanisms, policies, and method for the operation and management of financial centres and green financial development.
He suggested the UK encourage British businesses to invest in and cooperate with the city in the construction of an international financial centre and development of the green healthcare, education, and energy.
The southern metropolis also welcomes the UK’s introduction of companies to participate in the 2023 HCM City Economic Forum, which focuses on green growth and sustainable development, he affirmed.
Hoan pledged close cooperation and favourable conditions for the successful organisation of the UK's event in the city to mark five decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
For his part, Stuart affirmed that the UK will continue to cooperate and share experience with Vietnam, including HCM City, for the country to fulfil its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050 as declared at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The UK will also promote and introduce experienced and potential British businesses to participate in the municipal forum.
Acknowledging the initial results of cooperation between the UK and the city in building the international financial centre project, he highlighted further assistance to come serving its implementation. The UK government is also ready to assist the city in developing and deploying intelligent healthcare projects.
Stuart pledged to introduce experienced British investors to supply the city with the equipment, technique and technology for converting biomass to energy. He also promised to share experience in establishing legal frameworks, mechanisms, and standards for projects attracting financial resources for green development./.