HCM City urged to step up fight against corruption
At the working session (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A delegation of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control had a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on September 24 over the handling of corruption cases.
According to the steering committee, the standing board has paid due attention to the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, and proposed solutions to raise the efficiency of the work.
It also pointed out shortcomings, even violations, the committee said, noting that the assessment and evaluation during the settlement of corruption cases has faced headwinds due to limitations in legal regulations.
In his remarks, Phan Dinh Trac, standing deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control, asked the southern motropolis to step up this fight by strengthening inspection and supervision, and raise the efficiency of assessment and evaluation.
The assessment and evaluation work needs more attention as it greatly affects the investigation, prosecution and trial, said Trac, who is also Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Home Affairs.
Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, vowed to instruct relevant agencies to fix the shortcomings for better leadership in the work./.