Politics President arrives in Tokyo for late Japanese PM's funeral President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Party and State delegation arrived in Tokyo on September 25 afternoon, beginning his trip to attend a state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo from September 25-28.

Politics Vietnam attends int'l conference of political parties in Mexico A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam(CPV) joined 200 delegates from political parties of 30 countries at an international conference themed "Political parties and a new society" in Mexico City from September 22-24.

Politics Party delegation makes working trip to Turkey A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation made a working trip to Turkey from September 20-24.

