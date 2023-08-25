Politics Party chief visits Huu Nghi International Border Gate Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on August 25 visited and planted a tree at the Huu Nghi (Friendship) International Border Gate as part of his working trip to the northern mountainous province of Lang Son.

Politics Seminar marks 78th founding anniversary of diplomatic sector The Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrated the 78th founding anniversary of the diplomatic sector (August 28, 1945-2023) with a hybrid seminar held in Hanoi on August 25.

Videos Singaporean PM’s visit hoped to set future agenda for bilateral ties Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Vietnam visit from August 27-29 offers an occasion for leaders of the two countries to set a future agenda for the bilateral relationship, as both look towards dealing with many common challenges, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam said.

Politics HCM City's leader receives Belgian Senate President Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception on August 25 for visiting President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose, at which he highlighted the potential of cooperation between the city and Belgium.