Business Hoa Binh exports first lot of pickled chili peppers to RoK The northern province of Hoa Binh’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on March 28 coordinated with Tien Ngan Trading and Investment Co., Ltd, Tomas Trade Co., Ltd and ASIA Ocean company to export the first lot of 7.5 tonnes of pickled chili peppers to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business HCM City has ample room for innovation, start-up development: Official Ho Chi Minh City has the most dynamic innovation and start-up ecosystem in the country, so there is a lot of room for start-up and innovation activities, said Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai on March 28.

Business Vietnam Airlines to add over 560,000 seats for upcoming holidays To serve the increasing travel demand during the holidays of Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will increase the frequency of its flights.