Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City wishes to foster cooperation with Cuba, contributing to enhancing the traditional ties between Vietnam and the Caribbean nation, a municipal official said on September 26.



At a reception for Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Vice Chairwoman of the HCM City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang suggested the city and Cuba step up cooperation in tourism, exchanges between young people, and scholarship programmes.



HCM City stands ready to coordinate with Cuba to boost trade connections between the two sides and share its experience in construction, management and high-tech development, she continued.



Thang thanked the Cuban Party, State and people for their support to HCM City in COVID-19 prevention and control, and asked Cuba to share its experience in health care and drug production.



HCM City is also willing to intensify people-to-people exchanges with Cuba, contributing to enhancing mutual understanding, solidarity and friendship between the people of the two countries, she noted.



For his part, Díaz thanked the HCM City authorities and people for their timely support in response to the fire at the Matanzas supertanker in early August and agreed with the host official’s views on orientations to forge cooperation between the two sides.



Regarding the upcoming visit to Vietnam, including HCM City, by the Cuban Prime Minister, he said it is intended to consolidate and elevate the relationship to a new height./.