HCM City wishes to foster ties with Malaysian localities, businesses
Ho Chi Minh City wishes to promote its relations with Malaysian localities and businesses, said a municipal leader.
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) receives Malaysia’s new Consul General to the city Wong Chia Chiann (Source: https://www.hcmcpv.org.vn/)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City wishes to promote its relations with Malaysian localities and businesses, said a municipal leader.
At a reception for Malaysia’s new Consul General to the city Wong Chia Chiann, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that Malaysia now has 256 investment projects in HCM City, ranking fourth among countries and territories investing in the city.
He expressed his belief that the new Consul General will serve as a bridge to foster HCM City-Malaysia ties in trade, investment and other fields of shared concern, thus contributing to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.
For her part, Wong Chia Chiann said she will try her best to bring both sides’ businesses closer together, helping consolidate relations between HCM City and Malaysia for an ASEAN community of peace, stability and prosperity./.
At a reception for Malaysia’s new Consul General to the city Wong Chia Chiann, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that Malaysia now has 256 investment projects in HCM City, ranking fourth among countries and territories investing in the city.
He expressed his belief that the new Consul General will serve as a bridge to foster HCM City-Malaysia ties in trade, investment and other fields of shared concern, thus contributing to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.
For her part, Wong Chia Chiann said she will try her best to bring both sides’ businesses closer together, helping consolidate relations between HCM City and Malaysia for an ASEAN community of peace, stability and prosperity./.