Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (R) and Vice Chairman of JICA Yasushi Tanaka (Source: sggp.org.vn)

- Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City will do their best to accelerate projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a municipal official has said.Speaking at a meeting with Yasushi Tanaka, Vice Chairman of JICA in HCM City on June 27, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan thanked JICA for its support for projects in Vietnam and HCM City in particular.He said JICA’s assistance contributes to promoting cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.For projects in HCM City, including those on water environment improvement and construction of Metro Line No. 1, municipal authorities will work hard to hasten the progress of the projects, he noted.The same day, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong received Apirat Sugondhabhirom, newly-appointed Consul General of Thailand in HCM City, during which the host spoke highly of the flourishing friendship between the two countries.Thailand has so far run 196 investment projects in HCM City with total registered capital of 410 million USD.-VND