Environment Fines set for not sorting trash Solid household waste must be sorted and put in trash bags, according to a new Government decree.

Society Quang Ninh takes steps to become centrally-run city by 2030 The northern province of Quang Ninh has set a target of becoming a centrally-run city with seven administrative units at district level by 2030.

Society Labour market sees sign of strong recovery The number of working people aged from 15 upwards reached 51.4 million in the first half of 2022, increasing by 400,000 people against the same period last year.

Society Senior high school students to have 52 history lessons each year The Ministry of Education and Training has issued a plan of teaching history as a compulsory subject in the general education programme, with 52 lessons each year in the senior high school curriculum.