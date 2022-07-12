HCM City youths launch voluntary activities in Laos
The Ho Chi Minh City committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 12 launched summer voluntary activities in Laos with the participation of 105 young volunteers.
The activities will be carried out in the Lao provinces of Champasak and Attapeu from July 13-26.
Le Hoang Minh, the coordinator of the voluntary activities in Laos, said young people in the city have been engaging in voluntary activities in Laos since 2004, helping with social security in Laos and contributing to fostering the Vietnam-Laos friendship.
According to Minh, the activities this summer will focus on five aspects, including health care. Young medical workers of HCM City will provide free check-ups for 5,000 people and children in the two Lao provinces, and share experience with their Lao counterparts in post-COVID-19 health care.
At the same time, the youth organisation of HCM City also started voluntary activities in Phu Quy island district in Binh Thuan province./.