Many collectives and outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of the summer volunteer programmes and campaigns are awarded certificates of merit. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A ceremony to launch the 16th National Volunteer Day and to celebrate 30 years of summer volunteer programmes and campaigns of the youth in Ho Chi Minh City (1994-2023) was held on August 6, with the participation of nearly 2,500 young volunteers.



Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City Phan Thi Thanh Phuong recalled the first campaign called “the cultural light in Summer” saw the involvement of 700 local students to provide charity classes to disadvantaged people in suburban districts 30 years ago, which enabled more than 10,000 people to read and write. This left a positive impression of diligent and compassionate students who cared about the country's challenges on the path to prosperity and happiness.



At the end of 1996, the southern metropolis achieved the national standard for illiteracy eradication. The standing committee of the HCYU of HCM City decided to develop the campaign into a large-scale event and then the “Green Summer” voluntary campaign was officially launched in 1997. By 2009, the campaign had been renamed "Summer volunteer youth campaign".



The volunteer programmes and campaigns in the city have grown significantly in both quantity and quality, becoming one of the prominent movements which have been expanded to many localities throughout the country, and even internationally. These programmes have shown their vitality and strength and proven substantial social benefits.



As a result, 31,000 youth-led projects have been implemented; 540,000 individuals facing difficult circumstances cared for, while 1.2 million people provided with free health check-ups and consultations. Moreover, 160,000 blood units have been donated and 524,000 scholarships presented to students.



On the occasion, many collectives and outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of the summer volunteer programmes and campaigns were awarded certificates of merit.

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai stressed that the city’s youth should inherit and develop the achievements, thus further expanding youth volunteer activities./.