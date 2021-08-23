HCM City’s 8th grader wins special prize of COVID-19 drawing contest
With her painting “Vietnam niem tin chien thang” (Vietnam faith in victory), Tran Nguyen Uyen Nghi, an 8th grader from Ho Chi Minh City, won the special prize of a drawing contest on the COVID-19 pandemic, the organising board announced on August 22.
Tran Nguyen Uyen Nghi's painting (Photo courtesy of the organising board)Hanoi (VNA) – With her painting “Vietnam niem tin chien thang” (Vietnam faith in victory), Tran Nguyen Uyen Nghi, an 8th grader from Ho Chi Minh City, won the special prize of a drawing contest on the COVID-19 pandemic, the organising board announced on August 22.
Nguyen Thi Trinh, a 4th grader from Dong Thap province, and Dang Duy Tung, a 9th grader from Hai Phong city, got the first prizes.
The organizing board also presented four second, six third and 30 consolation prizes.
The painting wins first prize (Photo courtesy of the organising board)After seven weeks of organisation, the drawing contest “Vung tin Viet Nam” (Believe in Vietnam) received a total of 101,788 entries of children from all 63 provinces and cities.
The organising board said that all entries showed the theme of the contest and carried significant messages which demonstrate children's belief in the country and their gratitude for frontliners of the fight against the pandemic.
Through the event, 210 million VND (9,230 USD) was mobilised and donated to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund./.