At the working session (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh asked relevant ministries and agencies to step up the study process, and build the project in line with the national master plan on developing domestic seaport network, and socio-economic development of the southeastern region and the nation, while preparing personnel for the operation of the port.The Government will accompany HCM City and the region in quick, sustainable development, he pledged.Under a resolution adopted by the municipal Party Committee, Can Gio district is expected to become a resort, high-quality eco-tourism city by 2030.The Can Gio sea encroachment urban area covers 2,870 hectares in Long Hoa commune and Can Thanh town, with a total investment capital of over 217 trillion VND (9.17 billion USD).Meanwhile, the 571-hectare port is projected to be located on the remote island of Phu Loi, and accommodate ships of up to 250,000 tonnes (24,188 TEUs).The 5 billion USD project is divided into seven phases, with the first expected to be put into service in 2027.Once operational, the port will contribute from 34-40 trillion VND to the State budget, and generate 6,000-8,000 jobs./.