HCM City (VNA) - Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper in conjunction with the Ho Chi Minh City Young Entrepreneurs Association on March 10 presented medical equipment worth 6.5 billion VND (282,600 USD) to the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases to serve its treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The equipment included an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, two continuous dialysis machines and two monitors, which were purchased with funds donated by individuals, businesses, readers of the Tuoi Tre Newspaper.



Le The Chu, Editor-in-Chief of the Tuoi tre Newspaper said that the donation is part of the second phase of a programme to support the fight against COVID-19, especially in emergency activities and treatment.



In the first phase, the programme received 28.2 billion VND in cash and kind to support various activities, including presenting medical equipment, awarding scholarships, donating capital to pandemic-affected people, support frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic, Chu said.



Besides the programme, in February 2021, Tuoi Tre Newspaper launched another campaign to raise funds for buying COVID-19 vaccines. As of March 9, the campaign has raised more than 6.3 billion VND from readers, businesses, and organisations nationwide./.