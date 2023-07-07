HCM City’s museums pilot audio exhibit spaces
The French Embassy in Vietnam and the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on July 5 to inaugurate two audio exhibit spaces, and handed them over to the Museum of HCM City and the Southern Women’s Museum.
The concept of audio exhibit spaces, also known as “story cabins”, was originally conceived by the Confluences Museum in Lyon, France. Vietnam is the first country where France has implemented this model.
Story cabins are sound devices accessible to all visitors. There is a control screen inside each cabin, allowing users to choose presentations for four outstanding artifacts displayed at the Museum of Ho Chi Minh City, the Southern Women’s Museum, the History Museum of HCM City and the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts.
Doan Thi Trang, Deputy Director of the Museum of HCM City, said that her museum plans to add more artifact presentations to these cabins in the near future in order to attract more visitors.
The initiative is part of the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI) supported by the French Embassy in Vietnam and the Consulate General of France in HCM City. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)The initiative is part of the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI) supported by the French Embassy in Vietnam and the Consulate General of France in HCM City.
Hélène Lafont-Couturier, Director of the Confluences Museum, said she hopes the new devices will bring an interesting experience to Vietnamese people.
Tran The Thuan, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said that the application of technology is an indispensable part of the digital transformation roadmap in all fields in the city, including the museum system./.