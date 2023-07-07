Culture - Sports Proper attention needed to develop Vietnamese culture Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 5 listened to a report on the progress of drafting the National Target Programme on Cultural Development and Human Resource Development in Vietnam from 2026 to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Culture - Sports Hanoi-based General Nguyen Chi Thanh Museum starts soft opening A Hanoi-based museum dedicated to General Nguyen Chi Thanh, an outstanding politician, military advisor, and talented general of Vietnam, opened to visitors on a trial basis on July 6, as part of the activities to mark his 56th death anniversary (July 6, 1967-2023).

Culture - Sports Vietnam artists’ paintings highlight the beauty of Italy The timeless beauty of Italy is the main topic of watercolour paintings by Bui Duy Khanh and Duong Thuy, which are on display at the exhibition “Italy: From Plein Air to Atelier” in HCM City.