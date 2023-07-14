Business Vietnam could benefit as investors look for low-cost production centres: Savills Countries like Vietnam and Indonesia could be beneficiaries if firms start to look for low-cost production centres in Asia, particularly for labour-intensive and low-margin industries, Savills Asia Pacific has said.

Business PV Drilling to open four offices in ASEAN to support rig operations Petrovietnam Drilling and Drilling Services Joint Stock Corporation (PV Drilling) has decided to establish four operating offices in ASEAN countries as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the region.

Business Da Nang hosts meeting of International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations The Asia-Pacific Regional Annual Meeting of the Federation of International Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA RAP) opened in the central city of Da Nang on July 14.

Business Workshop talks cooperation between Da Nang, Japan Potential for cooperation between the central city of Da Nang and Japan was the main focus of a workshop held by the municipal People’s Committee on July 14.