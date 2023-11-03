Videos Hanoi welcomes 3.6 million int’l tourist arrivals as of October Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has set a goal of welcoming 24 million visitors this year, including 4 million international tourists. As of the end of October, however, the number of international visitors stood at 3.6 million, or 3.5-fold higher than that in the same period last year.

Videos Two cruise ships carry 1,200 foreign tourists to Quang Ninh Two cruise ships have carried some 1,200 foreign tourists to Ha Long city of the northern province of Quang Ninh via the locality's Hon Gai International Port.

Travel Tourism authority, Traveloka seal public-private cooperation deal The Vietnam Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and travel platform Traveloka on October 31 inked a memorandum of understanding to enhance their public-private partnership (PPP) in promoting the sustainable growth of the industry in Vietnam.

Society Third HCM City Tourism Week slated for this December The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 10 with a wide range of activities promising memorable experiences for both domestic and international visitors.