HCM City’s youth union responds to Earth Hour 2020
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of Ho Chi Minh City has carried out a range of communication activities in response to Earth Hour 2020.
These activities aim to raise public awareness of climate change , energy saving and environmental protection.
Ngo Minh Hai, Deputy Secretary of the municipal HCYU Executive Committee, said in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, this year’s Earth Hour campaign will be mainly implemented online and through posters, with limited events of large crowds.
Relevant documents will be delivered to households and residential areas in the city. Meanwhile, people are encouraged to popularise media products on Earth Hour through the social network, and change their Facebook and Zalo avatars in response to the campaign.
The city’s youth union has also joined hands with HCM City Power Corporation to launch activities promoting electricity saving, safe power use and solar power.
Apart from an appeal to turn off lights from 20:30 - 21:30 on March 28, the union will hold exchanges with volunteers and green producers on the day.
Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It has been described as the largest world grassroots movement for the environment, with the involvement of around 7,000 cities in 172 countries and territories so far.
In Vietnam, activities responding to the campaign are coordinated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade with the support of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) which has been the main sponsor of Earth Hour in the country for 10 consecutive years since Vietnam joined the movement in 2009./.