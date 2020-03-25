Environment Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on March 23 raised the fire danger level in the locality from “very high” (level 4) to “extreme” (level 5) due to long-lasting heat and low humidity in local forests.

Environment Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official Water and climate have a close relationship and addressing problems in water resources was the key to better adaptation and limiting the negative effects of climate change, a senior official has said.

Environment More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.

Environment Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored Gaia Nature Conservation has planted 4,500 trees in the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve in the north central province of Thanh Hoa to mark World Planting Day on March 21.