HDBank recognised as ADB leading partner bank in Vietnam
A transaction office of HDBank (Photo: VietnamPlus)HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Housing Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank (HDB) has been recently honoured as the “Leading Partner Bank in Vietnam” by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
HDBank, a leading commercial bank in Vietnam, received the honour at an award ceremony for the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme held in Singapore earlier this month.
Since 2016, HDBank and the ADB have built a strong partnership, beginning with the Issuing Bank Agreement.
Over the years they have signed a number of agreements, such as the Confirming Bank Letter of Agreement in 2019, the Revolving Credit Agreement in 2020, and the Environmental and Social Management System Technical Assistance Letter Agreement in 2021.
The collaboration reached a significant milestone in 2023 when HDBank became one of the first banks in Vietnam to sign an agreement with ADB on the Environmental and Social Management System.
HDBank is proud to be one of the ADB’s largest partner banks in Vietnam, with increased credit facilities for trade finance guarantees and revolving credit.
As of the beginning of this year, the total credit limit for the guarantee facility and revolving credit facility granted to HDBank had risen to 145 million USD from 125 million USD.
The expansion of this partnership, the increased credit facilities, showcases HDBank’s credibility and role in the market, commitment to sustainable development and responsibility towards the community.
With the effective utilisation of credit facilities and customer support, HDBank looks forward to further increases in credit limits to meet the capital needs of the economy.
With its strong financial capabilities, compliance with international standards, and close connections with leading global financial institutions to diversify and mobilise capital, HDBank has become a leading bank that actively contributes to the country’s economic development.
It focuses on key growth drivers such as agriculture and rural development, exports, and SMEs.
As the partnership progresses, the two will continue to meet regularly to support HDBank’s business operations and provide solutions for its corporate customers.
The Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme award ceremony, organised annually by the ADB, recognises outstanding contributions by its partner banks to trade finance in the Asia-Pacific region.
Formerly known as the Trade Finance Programme, ADB’s Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance Programme collaborates with over 240 partner banks in the region and globally to provide guarantees and funds for trade financing./.