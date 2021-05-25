Head coach announces roster for upcoming games of World Cup qualifiers
At a training session of the national men's football squad (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Head coach Park Hang-seo has revealed the roster of 29 players for the remaining games of Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers’ second round.
The squad includes three goalkeepers, 11 defenders, 11 midfielders and four strikers.
Among them, 27 have been together in a training camp in Hanoi since early this month. They are scheduled to fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 26 on a special flight arranged by Bamboo Airways, which is the official transporter of national football’s teams.
Goalie Dang Van Lam who will join the team in Dubai after departing from Japan, where he plays for Cerezo Osaka FC.
The other player not in the camp is midfielder Nguyen Hai Long of the U22 squad.
Defender Doan Van Hau of Hanoi FC and midfielder Nguyen Trong Hoang of Viettel both made the team despite having recently recovered from injury.
Hoang and defender Tran Dinh Trong of Hanoi will be ineligible for the first match against Indonesia due to suspension.
The rest of the team include strikers Nguyen Cong Phuong and Nguyen Van Toan of HAGL, and Nguyen Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong; midfielders Nguyen Quang Hai of Hanoi, Phan Van Duc of Song Lam Nghe An, and Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Minh Vuong and Nguyen Tuan Anh of HAGL; and defenders Do Duy Manh of Hanoi, Que Ngoc Hai and Bui Tien Dung both of Viettel.
The team will stay in a hotel and have their own training plan before joining other squads of Group G from June 3-16.
All the travelling party will be tested on arrival for COVID-19 and must then quarantine in their hotel room until they receive a negative result. Players will then be tested after every four to five days.
Also because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are allowed to finalise their 23-man matchday squad 90 minutes prior to kick-off.
Vietnam, who are currently on top of Group G, will play Indonesia on June 7, Malaysia on June 11 and the hosts four days later.
All fixtures will kick off at 11.45pm (Vietnam time) and be broadcast live on VTV5 and VTV6./.