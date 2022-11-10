Politics Tuyen Quang seeks to foster ties with Lao localities A working delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by Politburo member and chairwoman of the commission Sisay Ludetmounsone paid a working visit to the northern province of Tuyen Quang on November 10.

Politics Vietnam wants to strengthen strategic partnership with Philippines: NA leader Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man has stressed that Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen its strategic partnership with the Philippines.

Politics Two vice presidents of Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences disciplined The Prime Minister has issued decisions on disciplinary measures on two Vice Presidents of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS).

Politics NA adopts resolution on 2023 socio-economic development plan The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on the 2023 socio-economic development plan during its fourth session in Hanoi on November 10, with 93.37% of votes.