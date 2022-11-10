Head of CPV Central Committee's Inspection Commission visits Laos
Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu paid a courtesy call on President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on November 10 as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.
Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu (L) welcomed by President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu paid a courtesy call on President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on November 10 as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.
Tu, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, expressed his delight at the development of the special Vietnam-Laos solidarity, which has been greatly contributed by the two National Assembles.
He thanked the Lao Party, State and people for their great and wholehearted support and assistance to their Vietnamese counterparts, and affirmed the vital significance of the special solidarity between the two nations.
Vietnam will do its utmost, together with Laos, to maintain and nurture this fine relationship, thus bringing practical benefits to the people of each country, and contributing to maintaining peace and stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, added Tu.
Xaysomphone appreciated the significance of the Vietnamese delegation’s visit, which, he said, helped deepen the special Laos-Vietnam relations. He congratulated Vietnam on its great and comprehensive achievements to which the CPV Central Committee's Inspection Commission has made remarkable contributions.
The NA President spoke highly of the cooperation results and the outcomes of the talks between the two Inspection Commissions, emphasising the importance of inspection, supervision and anti-corruption work.
Sharing the Lao NA’s operations as well as its cooperation with the Vietnamese counterpart, he stressed that the two sides have closely coordinated, and shared information and experience in law-making, supervision and making decisions on important issues of each country; and coordinated in inspecting, supervising and urging the Government and ministries, sectors and localities to well implement cooperation agreements.
Xaysomphone affirmed that Laos will make every effort, together with Vietnam, to preserve and nurture the bilateral special solidarity.
On the same day, the Vietnamese delegation offered flowers at the monument dedicated late President Kaysone Phomvihane, and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos./.
He thanked the Lao Party, State and people for their great and wholehearted support and assistance to their Vietnamese counterparts, and affirmed the vital significance of the special solidarity between the two nations.
Vietnam will do its utmost, together with Laos, to maintain and nurture this fine relationship, thus bringing practical benefits to the people of each country, and contributing to maintaining peace and stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, added Tu.
Xaysomphone appreciated the significance of the Vietnamese delegation’s visit, which, he said, helped deepen the special Laos-Vietnam relations. He congratulated Vietnam on its great and comprehensive achievements to which the CPV Central Committee's Inspection Commission has made remarkable contributions.
The NA President spoke highly of the cooperation results and the outcomes of the talks between the two Inspection Commissions, emphasising the importance of inspection, supervision and anti-corruption work.
Sharing the Lao NA’s operations as well as its cooperation with the Vietnamese counterpart, he stressed that the two sides have closely coordinated, and shared information and experience in law-making, supervision and making decisions on important issues of each country; and coordinated in inspecting, supervising and urging the Government and ministries, sectors and localities to well implement cooperation agreements.
Xaysomphone affirmed that Laos will make every effort, together with Vietnam, to preserve and nurture the bilateral special solidarity.
On the same day, the Vietnamese delegation offered flowers at the monument dedicated late President Kaysone Phomvihane, and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos./.