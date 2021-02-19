Head of PCC's Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia
Under Decision 06-QDNS/TW on Feb. 18, 2021, member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Nguyen Trong Nghia is assigned to be the head of the PCC's Commission for Popularisation and Education.
VNA
