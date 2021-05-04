Head of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh
Member of the 13th Party Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh was appointed Head of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.
