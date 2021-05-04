Politics Infographic 868 candidates for 15th National Assembly The National Election Council (NEC) has announced the official list of 868 candidates who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Infographic Vietnam News Agency tops ICT Index for 4th straight year The Vietnam News Agency has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for information and communications technology (ICT) development and application among ministerial-level agencies and agencies under the Government that do not provide public services, after topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for the 4th consecutive year.

Politics Infographic PAPI of five centrally-run cities over five years PAPI is a flagship governance program initiated by the UNDP in Vietnam since 2009. PAPI measures and benchmarks citizens’ experiences and perception on the performance and quality of policy implementation and services delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam to advocate for effective and responsive governance. Can Tho leads other centrally-run cities in PAPI in 2020.

Politics Infographic Vietnam chairs UNSC’s debate on enhancing confidence-building As President of the United Nations Security Council in April 2021, Vietnam organised a high-level open debate on the role of regional organisations in promoting confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution on April 19 via both in-person and online forms.