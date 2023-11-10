Travel Infographic First 10 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 4.2-fold International visitors to Vietnam stood at nearly 10 million in the first 10 months of 2023, 4.2-fold higher than in the same period last year, but still just 69% of the figure in the first ten months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Activities to lure more visitors to Ninh Thuan The south-central province of Ninh Thuan will organise a wide range of cultural and sports events to attract more tourists in Quarter 4, helping realise the set target of hosting 2.9 million tourist arrivals, including 40,000 foreigners.

Travel Furama – Ariyana Da Nang wins World Luxury Awards 2023 Furama – Ariyana Da Nang Tourism Complex has won big at the World Luxury Awards 2023 based on votes by travel industry professionals and tourists.

Travel Vietnam joins 2023 World Travel Market London About 10 Vietnamese firms offering aviation, tourism and lodging services participated in the 2023 World Travel Market London (WTM London) which took place from November 6-8.