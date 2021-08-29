Mobile app “

Du lich Viet Nam an toan ” ( Travel Vietnam safely ) now allows users to fill in health declaration without switching to another platforms. (Photo: vietnamtourism.gov.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – Mobile app “Du lich Viet Nam an toan” (Travel Vietnam safely) now allows users to fill in health declaration without switching to another platforms, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).



Connected with the health declaration management system operated by the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the new integrated service makes it easier and faster for users to complete the form online and helps authorities improve the effectiveness of the COVID-19 response.



Mobile app “Du lich Viet Nam an toan” was launched by the VNAT last October, and is available in both Vietnamese and English at http://vietnamtourism.gov.vn/live.



Visitors can also look up information about the current COVID-19 situation in their intended destination including details about infection cases and the number of recovered patients there.



The app is under development with new functions expected to be added, including COVID-19 safety verification for tourism services providers, COVID-19 vaccine certification, digital map for safe travel, health records, travel insurance, and e-tickets.



As travel restrictions and border closure remain in place to curb the coronavirus spread, international tourist arrivals in Vietnam in the first eight months of 2021 nosedived 97.2 percent compared to the same period last year to just 105,000, most of whom are foreign experts and workers, according to the General Statistics Office./.

VNA