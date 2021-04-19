Health establishments capable of handling blood clotting from COVID vaccine: Expert
Lower-level healthcare establishments in Vietnam are capable of dealing with blood clotting caused by COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the telehealth system, an expert has said.
Associate Prof. Dr. Dao Xuan Co, Deputy Director of the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital and Secretary-General of the Vietnam National Association of Emergency, Intensive Care Medicine and Clinical Toxicology, said the telehealth system has been deployed to 1,500 sites in all of Vietnam’s 63 cities and provincial nationwide and will help leading specialists instruct grassroots medical facilities on handling cases of blood clotting in a swift and effective manner.
He said people can rest assured about the safety of vaccines, as cases of blood clotting are “very rare”.
If medical establishments at any level encounter vaccinated patients with blood clots, the health sector will be able to mobilise leading experts to conduct consultations and provide treatment guidance via the telehealth system, Co emphasised.
Nearly 80,000 people in 22 cities and provinces in Vietnam have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to date, and there have been no cases of blood clots.
On April 15, the Minister of Health decided to set up a steering committee for COVID-19 vaccination safety, which gathers together ministry officials and leading experts in different specialities to help respond to any circumstance./.