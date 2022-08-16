Health Japanese group helps Ninh Thuan train medical students A medical vocational school in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on August 15 signed an agreement with Japan’s Genki Group to enhance cooperation in training Vietnamese workforce in health care, social welfare and education.

Health Nine agro export items surpass 1-billion-USD mark Nine agricultural products have recorded an export turnover of over 1 billion USD since the beginning of this year, heard a seminar on July 26.

Health COVID-19: Additional 1,695 cases confirmed on August 15 Vietnam logged an additional 1,695 COVID-19 cases on August 15, up 257 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City ready to reactivate COVID-19 treatment hospitals The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has recently requested its medical facilities to get plans readied for the acceptance and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the context of increases in the number of new cases.